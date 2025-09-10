Modern Family favourite Eric Stonestreet says ‘I do’ to Lindsay Schweitzer

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet has married Lindsay Schweitzer in Kansas City. The couple tied the knot on 8 September at their dream home, choosing the date because it falls between their birthdays. Eric Stonestreet shared the happy news with wedding photos on social media a day later.

Eric Stonestreet, best known for his role in Modern Family, looked smart in a navy blazer with a blue tie, while Lindsay Schweitzer wore a satin gown with a crystal belt. Their wedding included a first dance at home, surrounded by musicians playing acoustic guitars.

Friends and celebrities, including Stonestreet’s Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, shared their happiness for the couple online.

Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer have been together for years. They first met in 2017 at a charity event in Kansas City. The two quickly became close, and by the same year Eric Stonestreet had openly shared how much Lindsay Schweitzer meant to him. The Modern Family actor often said she made him calmer and helped balance his high energy.

In 2021, Stonestreet proposed to Lindsay Schweitzer after more than five years of dating. He explained that he knew she was the right partner for life and that it was the right time to make it official. The proposal was kept private and simple, which made it a special moment for both.

The couple planned their wedding while building their new home. Stonestreet said the idea of creating a house together felt like building a foundation for their life. Lindsay Schweitzer, a paediatric nurse and mother of two boys, has also been praised by Eric Stonestreet as a great partner and a supportive parent.

Beyond Modern Family, Stonestreet has taken on new projects, including hosting a game show. He often said Lindsay Schweitzer and her children helped him prepare for these roles, showing their close family bond.

Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer’s marriage marks a new chapter in their long relationship. The Modern Family star is now officially a husband, and fans have celebrated the news of Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer starting their married life together.

