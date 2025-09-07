Kristin Cabot files for divorce after coldplay scandal

Kristin Cabot, the former HR executive who made headlines during Coldplay’s Foxborough concert kiss-cam controversy, has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot.

According to court documents cited by the Daily Mail on Saturday, September 6, Kristin submitted divorce papers on August 13, less than a month after the viral incident.

The controversy erupted in July when the kiss-cam spotlight landed on Kristin and her company’s CEO, Andy Byron.

Both appeared visibly uncomfortable before quickly pulling away, prompting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to joke: “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

The clip spread rapidly across social media, fueling speculation about the pair’s relationship and ultimately leading to the resignations of both Kristin and Andy from their executive roles.

Sources close to the matter suggest that Kristin’s marriage was already strained before the scandal. Andrew’s ex-wife, Julia Cabot, told the outlet that Andrew downplayed the situation when contacted. “I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said: ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating,” Julia recalled. “He’s saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money.”

Julia further criticised both Andrew and Kristin, remarking, “I wouldn’t say he’s husband material. But she doesn’t seem like wife material either.”

The divorce marks the latest fallout from the kiss-cam scandal, which not only went viral worldwide but also cost both executives their high-profile corporate positions.