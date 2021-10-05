Video: Minor girl rescued hours after getting stuck in shopping mall’s escalator

A minor girl was trapped in an escalator of a shopping mall after her dress got stuck in the moving staircase in an incident that was captured on camera.

The incident took place when the child’s family came to the shopping mall in Maddilapalem, an area in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video showed a group of technical staff and family around the girl as the former take measures to drag out the trapped girl from the escalator. After efforts of more than two hours, the girl was safely rescued.

Incidents of people getting trapped in escalators have occurred previously.

In a similar incident, a woman became an unexpected hero after she saved an elderly man in a wheelchair rolling down an escalator in southwest China.

In the footage, an elderly man can be seen accidentally rolling down the escalator in a supermarket in Kaili, Guizhou province. After hearing his scream, a woman rushes to stop the wheelchair from rolling using her body.

An elderly man on a wheelchair accidentally rolled down the escalator. This woman puts her body on the line to save him. pic.twitter.com/3JkAK8BfHE — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) April 21, 2021

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!