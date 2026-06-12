Eshal Fatima case takes new turn

JHANG: Authorities have constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the case of 17-year-old student Eshal Fatima in Jhang, Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to police, officials from the Punjab Police and the prosecution department held a meeting to review the progress of the investigation.

The JIT has been formed under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation. The team includes the DSP City, DSP Saddar, DSP Investigation, the SHOs of Saddar Kotwali and Satellite Town police stations, as well as the investigating officer.

Police said that all four suspects have been formally nominated in the case following a request by the complainant. Additionally, sections related to rape have been added to the FIR at the request of the complainant.

Eshal Fatima Case: What We Know So Far

Eshal Fatima, a 17-year-old first-year college student, was found dead at her home in Sultan Colony, Satellite Town, Jhang.

Read also: Eshal Fatima Case: What We Know So Far?

According to her family, she was a bright student with no known history of disputes or violence. Her death has triggered widespread public outrage across the country and renewed calls for stronger measures to ensure women’s safety and greater accountability within law enforcement agencies.

The investigation remains underway, and authorities have pledged to pursue all available leads to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.