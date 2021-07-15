Eshal Fayyaz is the latest celeb to join TikTok

Kaaf Kangana actor Eshal Fayyaz has followed in the footsteps of several celebs and become the latest to join viral video-sharing app TikTok.

Fayyaz announced her TikTok arrival on her personal Instagram account with a video of herself enjoying the rain. “Announcement for TikTok lovers I’m a family member of you guys now,” she shared excitedly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eshal Fayyaz (@ieshalworld)

The 29-year-old also shared her username with fans and followers, explaining that since the username ‘eshalfayyaz’ was already taken, she had to settle for “lifeofeshal”.

Eshal Fayyaz’s TikTok debut comes after celebs like actor Ayeza Khan and cricketer Hassan Ali also joined the app recently. Stars like Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Mansha Pasha among others have also been a part of the platform.