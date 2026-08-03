Ethereum hit by base fee row as Arthur Hayes buys $5M ETH

Despite macroeconomic uncertainties prevailing in the overall digital asset sector, Ethereum (ETH) has become a hive of activity for prominent institutional players. Key investor actions, changing network economics on-chain, and derivative strategies are contributing to the unfolding story for the smart-contract behemoth.

The BitMEX co-founder and Maelstrom CIO, Arthur Hayes, has doubled down on his exposure to Ethereum. Analysis of on-chain data confirms that Hayes continued his buying spree over the past several weeks, adding thousands of ETH to his portfolio, which now amounts to more than 7,200 ETH (>$13.8 million) in recent accumulated holdings.

Hayes opted to execute these purchases through over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity providers such as Galaxy Digital, FalconX, and Cumberland, to avoid immediate price impact on open market books.

This strategy follows a deliberate stance taken earlier this summer after liquidating a previous losing position. The move represents a strong long-term commitment to Ethereum’s role as the core infrastructure for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and stablecoin settlements.

Base Fee Compression: L2 Scaling Alters Network Economics

While heavy accumulation by whales points to significant institutional interest, activity on the Ethereum Layer-1 (L1) network paints a different picture.

Ultra-Low Base Fees: Gas prices on the main Ethereum network are at their lowest point in months.

Rollup Migration: The majority of retail transaction volume continues to migrate to L2 scaling solutions, including Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, and others.

Burn Rate Impact: Due to the EIP-1559 mechanism, which burns a portion of the base fee, lower demand for L1 gas reduces the burning rate, thereby momentarily diminishing deflationary pressure on ETH.

Although these low transaction fees are beneficial for end users of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, experts are observing the short-term implications of reduced L1 fee revenue on validator rewards.

Abraxas Capital & Hedging Strategies Balance Bullish Accumulation

The accumulation by whales is not taking place in isolation. Several major crypto funds, such as Abraxas Capital and Fasanara, are maintaining large derivative exposures ($100+ million) in hedged or short positions to mitigate their spot market risks.

Furthermore, the flow of funds from whale wallets to institutional custodians reflects an ongoing portfolio rebalancing in anticipation of critical macroeconomic developments, like interest rate announcements from the Federal Reserve.

Market Outlook: Can Institutional Buying Reclaim Key Resistance?

Despite large OTC purchases from investors like Hayes underscoring high conviction, the ETH spot price largely remains driven by overarching market sentiment and broader macroeconomic liquidity.

Key Support: The support area of $1,800-$1,850 continues to be pivotal for bullish consolidation.

Key Resistance: A sustained recovery back above $1,950-$2,000 would be necessary to confirm an upside breakout and absorb large quantities of overhead institutional supply.