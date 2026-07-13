Ethereum holds at $1,779 as $1,800 emerges as key level

Ethereum (ETH) is currently consolidating in a crucial manner, oscillating between the $1,743-$1,800 range. The wider market is displaying mixed sentiment following a rather volatile summer, however, macro and longer-term technicals show that bulls are slowly gathering power in anticipation of the latter half of the year.

Critical indicators to look for in terms of technicals

Market indecisiveness is evident through various significant technicals on daily and weekly charts:

* RSI(14): The Relative Strength Index is around 38 and bouncing off the overbought zone. This suggests that selling momentum has ceased and a much larger upside has to be tapped before asset gets overbought.

* MACD: The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram has been struggling in the negative region. Although, the indicator is printing higher lows on the daily chart which signifies bear exhaustion.

* Moving averages: Currently, the price is oscillating tightly between the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) and the 20-period simple moving average (SMA20) on the daily time frame, signifying aholding pattern.

The BULLISH CATALYST – ETHEREUM EXCHANGE RESERVES hit Multi-Year LOWS!

The most promising piece of fundamental data that could support Ethereum holders is that the circulating supply of the coin has been dropping rapidly. The on-chain data reveals that Ethereum reserves available on exchanges have reached their lowest levels in years. Why is this a good thing?

In such cases, whale addresses and institutional players move their ETH out of exchanges into their cold storage/staking wallets rather than holding them to short them and so the reduced availability acts as a supply shock to the markets that can drive prices up.