Ethiopia seals $13 billion worth of deals at investment conference

Ethiopia has secured $13 billion worth of investment deals, the state investment commission said, after a ​conference aimed at attracting capital into a ‌range of economic sectors.

Like other frontier economies in Africa, the East African nation has been seeking to boost foreign ​direct investment, particularly in manufacturing, to create jobs ​for its growing population. Neighbouring Kenya held a similar ⁠drive last week, announcing deals worth $2.9 billion.

The deals ​signed by Ethiopia at the conference in Addis ​Ababa, which ended on Friday, span “manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing, energy, construction, and other strategic sectors,” the Ethiopia Investment Commission (EIC) said in ​a statement seen by Reuters on Sunday.

They include ​a $150 million project by Sun King to install off-grid solar ‌systems ⁠for homes and businesses over the next five years, the EIC said. China’s Liaoning Fangda Group will invest more than $500 million in steel and pharmaceutical manufacturing ​plants.

Ming Yang Smart ​Energy Group ⁠Limited, a Chinese energy firm, accounted for the largest share of commitments, with ​projects to develop infrastructure in renewable ​energy, hydrogen, ⁠and green ammonia, requiring investments of more than $10 billion, the EIC said.

Ethiopia has been implementing wide-ranging economic ⁠reforms ​since 2024, including liberalising its currency, ​lifting foreign exchange controls, and opening up key sectors such as ​financial services.