Ethiopian Airlines announces direct flight to Pakistan

The Ethiopian Airlines will commence direct flight operations between Karachi and Addis Ababa at the start of May, ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.

The airliner will operate four flights weekly, say sources.

“As the only flight connecting Pakistan with Africa, the planned service to Karachi will have significant contribution in strengthening the diplomatic and economic relations between the two regions,” says Ethiopian Airlines chief executive Mesfin Tasew. “It will also offer convenient air connectivity to the growing number of Pakistani investors in Africa as well as tourists.”

The Ethiopian flag carrier previously operated the Addis Ababa-Karachi route between 1966 and 1971, and again between 1993 and 2004.

Earlier, Ambassador of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula had informed the Foreign Minister of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari about the groundwork completed by both governments for the opening of direct flights between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

In the meeting, Pakistan and Ethiopia also agreed to enhance collaboration between the two countries to address the challenges related to climate change.

