PIA announces direct flights to Baku

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday announced to launch direct flights to Azerbaijan’s capital Baku from Karachi and Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to details available with ARY News, Azerbaijan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed PIA to operate direct flights to Baku twice a week.

The state airline will operate two direct flights per week; one from Karachi and one from Lahore, for which arrangements have been put in place.

The first flight would depart from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on March 16 and the other would leave Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on March 19.

It was an honour & pleasure to meet HE Khazar Farhadov, found him a pleasant, sound professional, forthcoming & eager to strengthen existing bilateral relations bw the two brotherly countries, # PIA is proud to announce its inaugural flight from 16 Mar to Baku, from Lahore/ Kchi. https://t.co/5ImZU9SBG8 — Air Marshal Arshad Malik (@amarshadmalik) March 9, 2022

This move by PIA will enable Pakistanis to travel to popular tourist destinations directly from Karachi and Lahore.

PIA is planning to expand its network to destinations in Central Asian Countries as it recently announced launching flight operations from Lahore to Tashkent by the end of next month (March).

The statement by PIA said, “Flights to Tashkent and also Bishkek are part of the airline’s network expansion program.”

