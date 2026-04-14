Etihad Town Hands Over Etihad Business District Sialkot in Record Time, Announces Executive Block Expansion

Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand Etihad Town, marked another significant milestone with the grand possession event of its highly anticipated project, the Etihad Business District Sialkot, further solidifying its reputation.

The event celebrated the early delivery of the Etihad Business District Sialkot, with possession being granted to valued customers in nearly one year, well ahead of standard industry timelines. This early delivery underscores Etihad Town’s unwavering commitment to reliability, efficiency, and trust.

Positioned as Sialkot’s most premium commercial zone, the Etihad Business District saw exceptional demand from investors and businesses. Leading brands were onboarded early with multiple MOUs signed, driving strong market confidence and resulting in a complete sell-out within days of launch.

Building on strong demand, Etihad Town introduced the Executive Block in Sialkot, offering a new opportunity for those who missed out on the initial phase to be part of this prime development. It is expected to uphold Etihad Town’s legacy of premium development and high-return potential, this expansion reflects strong demand and continued investor trust.

Addressing the audience at the event, COO Etihad Town Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan highlighted the significance of timely delivery and brand trust ‘At Etihad Town, we don’t just make promises—we deliver, ahead of time every time. The early possession of Etihad Business District Sialkot reflects our commitment to excellence and reinforces the trust at the core of our customer relationships”.

The event brought together prominent journalists, stakeholders, sales partners, investors, influencers and valued customers, with Vasay Chaudhry hosting the evening. Etihad Town’s track record of rapid development and timely delivery continues to set it apart, with early possession of the Etihad Business District reinforcing its position as a trusted real estate brand in Pakistan.