Etzaz Hussain cleared to represent Pakistan

The long wait for Pakistan football’s most-anticipated diaspora star Etzaz Hussain has finally come to an end as FIFA cleared the Norway-based midfielder to represent the Green Shirts.

The development was confirmed in a social media post by Football Pakistan stating: “Etzaz Hussain cleared to play for Pakistan national team! FIFA approves switch from Norway to #PakistanFootball for the Odds BK midfielder. Etzaz Hussain won four Norwegian league titles with Molde FK.”

The 32-year-old’s FIFA clearance to change his allegiance from Norway to Pakistan was confirmed on Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FootballPakistan.com (@footballpakistan)

He is likely to make his first appearance for the Green Shirts in October when Pakistan face Afghanistan at Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium.

For years, Etzaz Hussain has been linked with the Pakistan national team, often seen as a player who could transform the side’s midfield.

The midfielder has plenty of experience in the international arena as well, having represented Norway at various youth levels, making appearances for their U17, U18, U19, U21 and U23 teams, although a senior cap eluded him.

His grounding in European football gives him a pedigree rarely found in the Pakistan setup.

BREAKING: Etzaz Hussain has been cleared by FIFA to represent Pakistan! ⚽️🇵🇰 GREAT BOOST FOR PAKISTAN FOOTBALL! pic.twitter.com/B73vTOgiRY — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) September 11, 2025

Last year, Etzaz reportedly came close to making his Pakistan debut but was unable to feature after an alleged bust-up with then head coach Stephen Constantine.

However, with a new coach at the helm, who is actively seeking diaspora players, Etzaz is ready to showcase his talents on the international stage.