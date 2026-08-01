EU in talks with OpenAI, Anthropic after rogue AI agent hacks

BRUSSELS: The European Commission is in talks with OpenAI and Anthropic over recent ​hacking incidents involving their AI models, Commission officials said on Friday, ‌as they touted landmark EU rules requiring strict monitoring of high-risk systems.

Europe’s AI Act, which takes effect on August 2, is the first legislation in the world to regulate a technology used across almost all sectors of business and society.

In effect, the ​rules require certain AI systems to tell users when they are ⁠interacting with AI and when content has been generated or altered by it.

Anthropic ​said on Thursday some of its Claude AI models had hacked into the systems ​of three companies during cybersecurity tests, days after rival OpenAI revealed that one of its AI agents went on a rogue attack.

Both companies have briefed the Commission on the incidents, the ​officials told reporters.

“We have been informed by the two providers of incidents bilaterally ​before they become public. We are in contact with them. They will also report to ‌us ⁠more information as we speak. We will see also if we need to follow up more formally on those things,” one of the officials said.

Another official talked up the crucial role of Europe’s AI rules.

“All these, let’s say, incidents highlight ​the importance of ​really putting in ⁠place the necessary monitoring activities by the developers,” the official said.

READ MORE: Claude AI hacked three companies during tests, highlighting growing security risks

The AI rules require providers of the most advanced general-purpose ​AI (GPAI) or foundation models that pose systemic risks to ​address risks ⁠of large-scale harm, such as chemical, biological and nuclear incidents, cyber offences, harmful manipulation and threats to basic rights.

They must also address risks to European cybersecurity and of ⁠AI ​acting outside human control.

Fines for violations of the ​AI Act range from €7.5 million ($8.2 million) or 1.5% of turnover to €35 million or 7% of global ​turnover, depending on the type of violation.