EU supports ebola response with €493 million in vaccines

The European Commission said on Wednesday it will fund the ​response to the ebola outbreak ‌in Central Africa with a €493 million ($572 million) financial aid package.

The amount comprises frontline medical ​support for the immediate outbreak ​response, humanitarian assistance in the Great ⁠Lakes region and Uganda, vaccine ​and treatment research for filoviruses as well ​as longer-term work to improve preparedness and health systems.

The Commission response to the outbreak ​has been coordinated from day one ​with Member States, international bodies and partners.

“Ebola is ‌a ⁠test of our global solidarity. As some turn inward, the EU remains present, engaged, and a reliable partner,” ​Commissioner for ​Crisis ⁠Management Hadja Lahbib said in a statement.

The Commission continues ​to monitor the outbreak closely ​in ⁠cooperation with its partners though the European Centre for Disease Prevention and ⁠Control ​currently assesses the risk ​to people in Europe as very low.