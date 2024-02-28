‘Euphoria’ actor arrested for pro-Palestine protest

American actor-model Hunter Schafer, of HBO’s teen series ‘Euphoria’ fame, has been arrested after participating in a pro-Palestine protest in New York.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports, Hollywood starlet Hunter Schafer, known for playing Jules Vaughn in Zendaya-led ‘Euphoria’, was detained along with 50 other activists from the Jewish Voice for Peace on Tuesday, as they participated in the protest for Palestine at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York, to disrupt the appearance of President Joe Biden on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’.

Amid the calls for the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the demonstration planned to coincide with Biden’s interview, had protestors, including celebrities like Schafer, donning shirts with messages for peace, as they highlighted the urgent pleas to stop the ongoing violence in Gaza. The group held a banner reading, “Jews to Biden: stop arming genocide.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jewish Voice for Peace NYC (@jvpny)

Confirming the arrest, a spokesperson of the anti-Zionist organization confirmed, “Hunter was arrested at the protest, along with 50 other people.”

“We commend her commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone,” the JVP spokesperson added.

Notably, the war in Hamas-run Gaza began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and capturing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. In retaliation, Israel launched a military assault on Gaza that health authorities say has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians with thousands more bodies feared lost amid the ruins.

Free my Palestine: Bella Hadid on Valentine’s Day