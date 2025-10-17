Euphoria adds three new cast to season 3 amid comeback

The HBO high school drama Euphoria has included three new cast members for season 3, casting Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Denielle Deadwyler, and Eli Roth. As produced by Sam Levinson, it will potentially return with eight new episodes in spring 2026.

However, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Sam Trammell are also new additions to the cast.

In addition, starring in the series are Alanna Ubach (Suze), Daeg Faerch (Mitch), Melvin Bonez Estes (Bruce), Paula Marshall (Marsha), Sophia Rose Wilson (BB), and Zak Steiner (Aaron).

According to Variety reports in February, Dominic Fike is returning to his role as the drug-using, guitar-slinging Elliot. And Nika King, who plays Rue’s (Zendaya) mother, Leslie, will participate in Season 3 despite making waves for a stand-up comedy performance in which she claimed she couldn’t pay her rent owing to production delays. King was then dropped from HBO’s first Season 3 cast roster in February.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, and Colman Domingo are among the A-list actors returning for “Euphoria.”

Earlier this year, HBO CEO Casey Bloys shared a major update on the hotly anticipated season 3 of Zendaya-led teen drama series, ‘Euphoria’.

In a recent interview with a foreign publication, celebrating the channel’s big win at Emmys 2025, with the medical drama ‘The Pitt’, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max content, was asked about the premiere date for the much-awaited season 3 of the globally acclaimed series, ‘Euphoria’.

To which, HBO boss said, “It’ll be the spring [2026], but we don’t have a date confirmed yet.”