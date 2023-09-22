‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed

The cause behind the death of ‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud has been revealed, almost two months after he was found dead at his Oakland home.

The mystery behind the untimely and tragic death of a young Hollywood actor has finally been resolved, weeks after his passing.

As reported by foreign news agencies, rising Hollywood star, Angus Cloud, notably remembered for playing Fezco in HBO’s teen drama ‘Euphoria’, died of acute intoxication from an accidental overdose.

According to the toxicology report, Cloud had a mix of substances in his system at the time of death, including ‘cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines’ – the depressant drugs that he used to take to treat conditions like anxiety disorders, insomnia, and seizures.

For the uninitiated, Angus Cloud, 25, was found dead at his family home in Oakland, California on July 31, his family confirmed in a statement to a foreign-based news agency. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today… Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

News of his sudden had sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry.

