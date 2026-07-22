Jacob Elordi has an imposing presence as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria. But his on-screen role ended tragically, to say the least. He had a brutal death while surrounded by a snake in a coffin in Euphoria.

Elordi told Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show, “I got locked in a coffin for two days straight with prosthetics and a fake tongue, and I couldn’t see out of my eyes. And then Sam put snakes into the coffin.”

The reptile Nate Jacobs shared the coffin with in his last moments was a boa constrictor. He further noted, “He had a very nice personality”.

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Lucky Elordi, the reptile, was friendly. “He was very docile and very sleepy. I don’t think he’d had a lot of sun. So I was kind of nudging him, trying to get him to get active and do the scene, because he was meant to be threatening.”

Going even further, the actor explained the up to 10 feet reptile he shared a coffin “was like a little dog. He just kept curling up at my feet.” Jacob’s journey from high school bully to toning down his antagonist tendencies led Elordi to quip, “I think Sam brought me back to torture me.” He continued, “It was like, six weeks of me just getting beat by a seven-foot guy. I was just running the whole time”. Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max.