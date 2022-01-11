Euphoria’s season 2 premiere sets HBO viewership record

The premiere of season 2 of the drama series Euphoria starring Emmy Award winner Zendaya set a new HBO Max viewership record with 2.4 million viewers.

A US-based news agency report Variety mentioned that HBO announced that the premiere is now the strongest digital performance of any of its episodes since its launch in 2019.

The second season’s premiere viewership was nine times higher than that of its predecessor which garnered from via HBO Go and HBO Now back in June 2019.

Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson, tells the story of students who are struggling with problems such as drugs along with social media, money and love as they try to establish their identities.

The cast includes Zendaya, Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Algee Smith, Angus Cloud and others.

It is a joint production of Tyler Romary, Philipp Barnett, Jamie Feldman and Kenneth Yu.

