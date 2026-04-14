Europe could see jet fuel shortage by June, IEA says 

Europe could start seeing physical shortages of jet fuel by June due to the Iran war if the region is ​only able to replace half of the fuel supplies ‌it normally gets from the Middle East, the International Energy Agency said in its monthly report.

Global jet fuel and kerosene demand averaged 7.8 million ​barrels per day in 2025, with Gulf exports the largest ​source to the global market, averaging nearly 400,000 bpd, ⁠the report added.

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