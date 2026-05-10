ISLAMABAD: The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has issued an important advisory for Pakistanis planning to travel to Europe, informing citizens that the European Union will begin implementing a new Entry/Exit System from October 2026.

According to the advisory, the new system will digitally record the movement of non-European travellers entering and leaving EU member states. Authorities said the process will replace traditional passport stamping in many cases and is aimed at improving border management and security monitoring across Europe.

Under the upcoming mechanism, travellers arriving in EU countries may be required to provide biometric details, including fingerprints and facial data, during entry procedures.

The advisory noted that the new screening process could increase waiting times at airports and border checkpoints, particularly during the early implementation phase.

Also Read: Europe’s new entry/exit system- a short guide

The bureau urged Pakistani citizens travelling to Europe to remain prepared for additional checks and possible delays while entering EU territories.

Travellers have also been advised to keep all required travel documents complete and updated before departure to avoid complications during immigration procedures.

Officials further clarified that the new European system is part of broader efforts by the EU to strengthen border security and maintain a more organised digital record of visitors entering member countries.