European Commission President calls PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: European Commission President Charles Mitchell and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed to boost ties, a statement from the PM Office said Thursday.

The prime minister expressed his thanks for the felicitations and stated that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with the European Union, which were based on shared values and common objectives of peace, prosperity and development.

PM Shehbaz highlighted the importance of closer trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the EU. The PM also highlighted the importance of humanitarian and economic relief to Afghanistan, to ensure peace in the region.

The PM also pointed out the impacts of the Russia-Ukranie conflict on developing countries in particular. Shehbaz urged the EU commission to push for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef also invited the EU Commission President to pay a visit to Pakistan.

Also Read: EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT TELEPHONES PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF

Earlier, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen made a telephone call to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today and congratulated him on assuming the PM’s office.

During the conversation, Ursula von der Leyen underlined the European Commission’s desire to further strengthen the bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked for the felicitations and stated that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the European Union (EU), which are based on shared values and common objectives of peace, prosperity and development.

Comments