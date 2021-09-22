European Union maintains Pakistan’s GSP Plus status

BRUSSELS: The European Commission has decided to maintain the Generalized Preferential System Plus (GSP-Plus) status of Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the European Commission, the EU has introduced six new conventions for Pakistan that are related to providing facilities to people with physical disabilities, tackling climate change, and child labour.

“In the latest review, Pakistan’s individual status was not discussed. The discussion revolved around new conditions in GSP Plus, which include the six new aforementioned conventions,” the statement said.

Today we propose to update our GSP rules to promote sustainable development in low-income countries. Learn more about the Generalised Scheme of Preferences ↓ #EUTrade pic.twitter.com/hEtpAMZG04 — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) September 22, 2021

Furthermore, it has also introduced new GSP rules in order to facilitate the low-income countries.

Earlier in March 2020, the EU extended Pakistan s GSP plus status till 2022.

Earlier in July, the Foreign Office (FO) rejected the news item by an Indian News Agency speculating withdrawal of Pakistan’s GSP+ status is fabricated and a continuation of India’s malicious propaganda against Pakistan.

In a statement, the FO spokesperson said, “Even after India’s disinformation campaign being unearthed globally as a result of EU DisinfoLab report, Indian state and obliging Indian media remain busy in concocting baseless stories against Pakistan.”