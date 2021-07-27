Reports regarding withdrawal of Pakistan’s GSP+ status ‘fabricated’: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) said on Tuesday that the news item by an Indian News Agency speculating withdrawal of Pakistan’s GSP+ status is fabricated and a continuation of India’s malicious propaganda against Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the FO spokesperson said, “Even after India’s disinformation campaign being unearthed globally as a result of EU DisinfoLab report, Indian state and obliging Indian media remain busy in concocting baseless stories against Pakistan.”

It added, “Pakistan and EU maintain close high-level engagement through multiple dialogue mechanisms, and Pakistan remains committed for full implementation of the 27 International Conventions related to the GSP+. Pakistan has already successfully completed three biennial reviews.”

On July 24, the foreign office spokesperson had responded to the queries arising from the Indian statement regarding the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the situation in Afghanistan and CPEC saying, “We categorically reject baseless and irresponsible remarks…,”

The Indian State Minister for External Affairs had made disparaging comments against Pakistan which the FO spokesperson rejected outrightly.

“We categorically reject baseless and irresponsible remarks made by the Indian State Minister for External Affairs.”

The office had released a statement saying the regurgitation of false and fabricated claims by India can “neither change the facts nor divert attention from India’s illegal occupation and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)”.

Jammu and Kashmir, the FO statement said, remains an internationally recognized dispute, pending resolution in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.