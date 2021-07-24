Indian false claims won’t change human rights violations in Kashmir: FO

ISLAMABAD: The foreign office spokesperson responded Saturday to the queries arising from the Indian statement regarding the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the situation in Afghanistan and CPEC saying, “We categorically reject baseless and irresponsible remarks…,” ARY News reported.

Earlier in the day, the Indian State Minister for External Affairs made disparaging comments against Pakistan which the FO spokesperson rejected outrightly.

“We categorically reject baseless and irresponsible remarks made by the Indian State Minister for External Affairs.”

The office released a statement saying the regurgitation of false and fabricated claims by India can “neither change the facts nor divert attention from India’s illegal occupation and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)”.

Jammu and Kashmir, the FO statement said, remains an internationally recognized dispute, pending resolution in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

It also shunned the comments made against CPEC saying India has no locus standi whatsoever on “CPEC, which is a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative”.

The statement added, “It promises socio-economic uplift and regional connectivity. No amount of Indian machinations or propaganda can undermine the significance of CPEC for peace, development and prosperity of the region.”

The statement, in response to the Indian minister comments, further added that as for Afghanistan, rather than “expressing fake concern for the country, India would be well-advised to stop peddling the delusional ‘contiguous neighbor’ fiction; to remind itself that its role as a ‘spoiler’ in Afghanistan is well-established; and to focus on course correction”.