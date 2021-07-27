FO rejects ‘unwarranted’ remarks on Pakistan’s judiciary in US report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected unwarranted comments made in a report released by the US state department on Pakistan’s judicial system as the Foreign Office spokesman said that the judiciary in Pakistan is independent, ARY NEWS reported.

Responding to media queries regarding the Investment Climate Statements for 2021 released by the US Department of State, Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that they took strong exception to the gratuitous remarks.

“The judiciary in Pakistan is independent and the courts are functioning in accordance with the Constitution and laws of the country,” he said and added that the allegations to the contrary are firmly denied as factually incorrect and misleading.

As a vibrant democracy, the spokesman said that the government firmly believes in the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches of the state.

“There is no question of any coercion or pressure on Pakistan’s judiciary,” the foreign office said adding that the baseless assertions made in the report are contradicted by innumerable decisions by Pakistani courts at all levels that meet the highest standards of judicial independence.

Read More: US LAUDS PAKISTAN’S PROGRESS ON FATF ACTION PLAN

While the statement acknowledges the progress made and reforms are undertaken by the country in improving its business and investment climate, despite extremely difficult circumstances due to the Pandemic, the spokesman said that it speculates on alleged shortcomings in Pakistan’s regulatory framework and bases its conclusions on unverifiable sources.

“Mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of economy, trade and investment with the international community including the US is one of the key priorities of the government of Pakistan,” the foreign office said and added that they would continue to take steps to optimally realize Pakistan’s geo-economic potential.