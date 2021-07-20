US lauds Pakistan’s progress on FATF action plan

WASHINGTON: The US has appreciated and recognised Pakistan’s continued efforts to remove obligations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

State Department spokesperson Ned Price while briefing the media in Washington on Monday said Pakistan has made significant progress on its first action plan with 26 of 27 action items largely addressed.

Ned Price said that the US encourages Pakistan to continue working with the FATF and the international community to swiftly complete the remaining action item by demonstrating that terrorism financing, investigations, and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated groups.

He said that we do further encourage Pakistan to expeditiously implement its new second action plan.

Commenting on the Afghan situation, Price said Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process is important.

US State Department spokesperson said that Afghanistan’s neighbors do have a role to play for peace in the war-torn country and added that Pakistan has the potential to play its role in this regard.

Pakistan has reacted strongly after the remarks of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, last week, that the Modi government ensured that Pakistan remained on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Foreign Office on Monday had said that the remarks of Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar have exposed the true colors of India and also vindicated Pakistan’s longstanding stance on India’s negative role in FATF.