Indian FM says Modi govt ensured Pakistan is retained on FATF grey list

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the Modi government ensured that Pakistan remained on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

According to Indian media reports, Indian FM Jaishankar while addressing the training program on the foreign policy of the Modi government accepted that “it was due to the Modi government’s efforts” that Pakistan was retained on the FATF grey list.

“Due to us, Pakistan is under the lens of FATF and it was kept in the grey list,” Jaishankar was quoted as saying by Indian media.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) last month announced that Pakistan will remain on its grey list till October 2021.

The terror financing watchdog had lauded the country’s significant progress in implementing 26 of the 27 action items in the 2018 action plan.

Addressing a press conference after the June 21-25 plenary meeting, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer said, “The Pakistani government has made substantial progress in making its counter-terrorist financing systems stronger and more effective. It has largely addressed 26 out of 27 items on the action plan it first committed to in June 2018,” he hadsaid.

In February this year, FATF decided to keep Pakistan on its grey list, giving it four more months – June 20, 2021 – to complete its full action plan.