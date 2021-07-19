India politicising FATF issue, says Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that India is politicising the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issue, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a tweet, Hammad Azhar said, the statement of the Indian External Affairs Minister has confirmed Pakistan’s narrative about FATF grey list.

“India actively politicises & undermines the technical processes & spirit of FATF.” Our progress is nevertheless undeniable & we shall soon be completing both our action plans,” he added.

On Sunday, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said the Modi government ensured that Pakistan remained on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

According to Indian media reports, Indian FM Jaishankar, while addressing the training program on the foreign policy of the Modi government, had admitted that “it was due to the Modi government’s efforts” that Pakistan was retained on the FATF grey list.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) last month announced that Pakistan will remain on its grey list till October 2021.

The terror financing watchdog had lauded the country’s significant progress in implementing 26 of the 27 action items in the 2018 action plan.

Addressing a press conference after the June 21-25 plenary meeting, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer had said, “The Pakistani government has made substantial progress in making its counter-terrorist financing systems stronger and more effective. It has largely addressed 26 out of 27 items on the action plan it first committed to in June 2018,” he had said.