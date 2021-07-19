Indian FM remarks on FATF vindicates Pakistan’s stance: Foreign Office ‎

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Monday said that the remarks of Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar have exposed the true colors of India and also vindicated Pakistan’s longstanding stance on India’s negative role in FATF, ARY NEWS reported.

In a statement issued today, the foreign office said this while responding to media queries on the remarks of the Indian Foreign Minister in which he admitted his country’s role in manipulating FATF to ensure Pakistan’s presence on the grey list despite satisfactory implementation upon the action plan.

The foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri ‎said that Pakistan has always been highlighting to the international community the politicization of FATF and undermining of its processes by India.

“The recent Indian statement is just further corroboration of its continued efforts to use an important technical forum for its narrow political designs against Pakistan,” he said adding that while Pakistan has been sincerely and constructively engaged with FATF during the implementation of the Action Plan, India has left no stone unturned in casting doubts on Pakistan’s progress through disgraceful means.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri ‎ said that Pakistan has been exposing India’s duplicitous role to the international community in the past and it will also bring this recent confession by India to the notice of FATF and the broader international community.

“Pakistan is also considering approaching FATF President for an appropriate action in this matter,” he said.

Following the recent confession by the Indian Government, the spokesman said that India’s credentials for assessing Pakistan in FATF as co-chair of the Joint Group or for that matter any other country are subject to questions, which we urge FATF to look into.

Read More: INDIA POLITICISING FATF ISSUE, SAYS HAMMAD AZHAR

“Pakistan’s immense progress in AML/CFT domain demonstrated through concrete, tangible and verifiable actions has been openly acknowledged by FATF,” the foreign office said adding that they are resolved to sustain this momentum and trajectory with the support and cooperation of our international partners.

Despite distractions including the politicization of FATF processes by certain jurisdictions, he said that Pakistan re-affirms its commitment to bring its AML/CFT systems to international standards for its own good and also to fulfill its international obligations and commitments.