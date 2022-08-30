Evacuating people stranded in Kalam: COAS Bajwa

KANJU: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that Pakistan Army is evacuating people stranded in Kalam and the road will be reopened within 6 to 7 days, ARY News reported.

The army chief visited the flood-hit areas of Swat today.

While talking to journalists at Kanju Cantt Helipad, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that a survey will be conducted for reviewing the losses caused by floods. The survey will be conducted by the district administration, provincial governments and the armed forces.

The army chief said that the natural disaster massively caused damage in Kalam as several bridges and hotels were destroyed. The disastrous situation was also witnessed in the 2010 floods, he added.

COAS Bajwa said that negligence was exhibited by giving permission for construction on the same sites. He said that legal action should be taken against the responsible.

“At this time, the reopening of Kalam road is most important task. I hope that the road will be reopened within 6-7 days. Pakistan Army is taking out people stranded in Kalam. At this time, there is no crisis in Kalam.”

The army chief said that the country witnessed a positive response on the appeal to get assistance for the flood victims.

“Different welfare organisations, political parties and armed forces have established relief centres. A headquarter is established like the NCOC [National Command and Operation Centre] where the data of the relief items will be compiled.”

“Planning Minister will dispatch the assistance from the headquarters wherever relief items are needed. People are giving a positive response to the calls for aid for the flood victims.”

“The actual problem is arranging camps but not ration. We are trying to get tents from foreign countries. Pakistan Army is also providing camps to the flood victims. Camps are required in Sindh and Balochistan.” said COAS Bajwa.

“Flights carrying relief items from UAE, Turkey and China have started reaching Pakistan. Ally countries have never left alone in a difficult time and they will not leave Pakistan alone in the future as well.”

“Response of Pakistanis especially the overseas nationals is very good. We have to construct houses to the flood victims and we will definitely do it,” said COAS Bajwa.

