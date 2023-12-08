“Even animals will refuse to watch this movie.”

A cine-goer believed that Ranbir Kapoor’s Box Office juggernaut ‘Animal’ is such a bad film that even animals would not want to watch it.

In a video going viral on social media, a female movie-goer is spotted sharing her review for Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release, as she stepped out of the cinema hall after watching the film.

After taking assurance that her review will make it to the media, she said, “Animal is a movie, which even animals will refuse to watch. I’ve never seen a worse film and I don’t have any more words than this.”

Several other viewers also flocked to the comments section of the viral video, showing agreement with the woman’s review of ‘Animal’. “That is truer I don’t know how censor board passed that movie and you can’t watch this movie with family and kids I don’t know Indians are making this kind of movies this days shame,” one of them commented.

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Animal’ also featured Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

After being postponed from the August release, the neo-noir action-thriller of Sandeep Reddy Vanga finally hit the theatres last Friday, scoring a bumper opening at the Box Office. The title crossed INR563 crores in its worldwide ticket sales by the end of the first week of release.

