‘Even Bill Gates cannot stabilize this economy’ says Sheikh Rasheed

Sheikh Rasheed has said that the return of Ishaq Dar would be useless, even Bill Gates cannot stabilize this economy, and fresh elections are the only option, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed took to Twitter and said that even Bill Gates can not stabilize Pakistan. The Rs50 levy will soon be added to the fuel prices, and wheat shortage to follow, he added.

The former Defence Minister said that he would go to the Supreme Court for overseas Pakistani’s right to vote. People would take to the streets if inflation and load shedding is not halted, he added.

The AML Chief said that the only;y solution to the crisis is a free and fair election. Things can go south if elections are not held in near future, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed added that he would leave for the parade ground from Lal Haveli on July 2. The government is too scared to import Russian oil and coal from Afghanistan, he added.

‘Any alliance party that wants to contest elections would have to leave the government.’

He added that the Punjab High court’s decision regarding PTI’s 5 special seats can be announced at any time. The decision should not be delayed as the procedure is clearly mentioned in the constitution, he added.

