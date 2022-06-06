Govt to be sent packing after June, claims Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed on Monday has claimed that the federal government will be sent packing very soon, ARY News reported.

“This government will not remain in power after June”, Sheikh Rasheed said while talking on ARY News’ programme The Reporters.

The coalition of 11 parties is ruling with the majority of one vote only. Taking a jibe at PM Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Sheikh Rasheed said the government of Imran Khan was oustedt to save their corruption.

Read more: Islamabad court grants bail to Sheikh Rasheed, Murad Saeed

The AML chief said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is openly giving threats to the country’s largest party leadership. The clip of his press conference has been forwarded to the military leadership, he added.

Moving further, Sheikh Rasheed said even PML-N leader raised allegations of 22 killings over Rana Sanaullah. He said that government wants to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan, but this would be the biggest blunder by the incumbent government.

Imran Khan has become one of the country’s most popular leaders.

