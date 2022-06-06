Islamabad court grants bail to Sheikh Rasheed, Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court has granted bail to Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed in separate cases, ARY News reported on Monday.

The district and sessions court of Islamabad granted interim bail to Sheikh Rasheed in a case that had been registered at the I-9 police station. Rasheed has been directed to submit Rs5,000 surety bonds.

The court ordered the police to present the records of cases lodged against the AML chief. The hearing was adjourned till June 20.

While talking to journalists, Sheikh Rasheed questioned, “How many grand alliances this government wants to form?” He said that the present government will see severe consequences in the coming day.

READ: SHEIKH RASHEED SAYS ‘PTI LAWMAKERS WILL NOT APPEAR BEFORE NA SPEAKER’

He said that the present government should be prepared to be ousted. He predicted that the present government will be ousted this year.

In a case related to vandalism during PTI’s long march, former federal minister Murad Ali reached a local court in Islamabad. The district and sessions judge Kamran Basharat Mufti granted bail to Murad Saeed and ordered him to submit Rs5,000 surety bond.

A case had been lodged against the PTI leader at the I-9 police station. The court summoned police along with records of the case on June 20.

Saeed, while talking to the media today, said that PTI will use its constitutional and legal right. He censured the present government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for massively increasing the prices of petroleum products and essential commodities.

He criticised that the federal government harassed women and children who had participated in PTI long march on May 25.

He said that the US will not be allowed to make decisions for the future of Pakistan.

