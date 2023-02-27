‘Everything Everywhere’ dominates SAG Awards ahead of Oscars

Dimension-hopping adventure ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ grabbed the top movie trophy at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, a major predictor of success at next month’s Oscars.

The movie about a Chinese-American laundromat owner struggling to finish her taxes also claimed three acting awards, for lead female actor Michelle Yeoh and supporting actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The award winners were chosen by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union. The film honorees are closely watched because actors make up the largest group of voters for March 12’s Academy Awards.

An overwhelmed Yeoh spoke through tears – and a few expletives – as she accepted her trophy.

“This is not just for me. This is for every little girl that looks like me,” Yeoh said. “Thank you for giving me a seat at the table.”

Quan, a former child star who had given up on acting for years, claimed the trophy for male actor in a supporting role. Choking back tears, the Vietnamese-American actor said he was the first Asian to win in the category.

“When I stepped away from acting it was because there were so few opportunities,” he said. “The landscape looks so different now than before. Thank you to everyone in this room who contributed to these changes.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, who played an exacting tax agent in ‘Everything Everywhere’, claimed the award for female actor in a supporting role.

“I’m 64 years old and this is just amazing,” Curtis said.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ tops Oscar nominations with 11

Brendan Fraser won best male movie actor for ‘The Whale’.

In television categories, the cast of ‘Abbott Elementary’, a mockumentary about teachers at an underfunded school in Philadelphia, won best TV comedy ensemble.

‘The White Lotus’ cast landed the drama series award for the show’s second season, set in Italy, about wealthy vacationers and the staff who served them at a ritzy resort.

