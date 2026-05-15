Police in Tando Mohammad Khan have arrested a dismissed former civil judge during a snap-checking operation and recovered a large quantity of mainpuri raw material along with an illegal weapon, according to officials.

As per details, B-Section Police of Tando Mohammad Khan said the arrested suspects were identified as dismissed former civil judge Zahid Mugheri and Sajjad Lashari, both residents of Gulistan-e-Johar in Karachi.

Police further stated that during the search of the vehicle, 10 bags containing raw material used for the preparation of mainpuri, a form of chewable tobacco product, where recovered, while an illegal firearm was also seized from the possession of Zahid Mugheri.

According to police, during the search operation Zahid Mugheri initially introduced himself as a serving civil judge. However, when officers demanded proof, he presented an identity card, after which it emerged that he had previously been dismissed from service.

Police have begun investigation after registration of case against both the suspects.