Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar shifted abroad?

Ex-chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has denied reports claiming that the former had left Pakistan and settled in another country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, Nisar’s spokesperson confirmed that the former CJP was living in Pakistan since his retirement and has no plans to move abroad in near future.

“All such reports circulating on social media that former CJP has settled abroad are baseless,” he added.

The former top adjudicator of the country made headlines last month when he met former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore. The two deliberated the judiciary’s role vis-à-vis the ongoing political crisis and constitutional matters among other issues.

Talking to ARY News following the meeting, Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar had said that he advised the former prime minister to not criticise the judiciary in his speeches at public rallies.

