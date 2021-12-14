Forensic audit proves Saqib Nisar’s audio leak ‘edited’

ISLAMABAD: A United States (US) forensic company has confirmed that the audio leak of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar is being edited and made up of multiple audio clips, ARY NEWS reported.

This has been revealed after ARY NEWS approached Primeau Forensics, one of the top-notch forensic audit companies in the US, for conducting a forensic analysis of the audio leak of Saqib Nisar in which he could be heard speaking to another person regarding cases of PML-N’s supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

It revealed that during the audit of a 45-second file, it emerged that there are two reverberances in the voice as the person could be heard speaking from a distance before 25-second as compared to the last 20 seconds when the voice is coming from a close range of the mike.

When ARY NEWS asked from the US company regarding editing in the audio released by Ahmed Noorani, it was revealed that two parts of the audio were recorded in a different environment.

Primeau Forensics has experience in the forensic audit of videos and audios for the last 30 years and it has ‘processed over 5,000 audio, video, and image forensic investigations and provided expert testimony in over 500 cases in local, state, and federal courts.’

Besides, attorney generals of multiple US States, CNN, AP and other major organizations are among its clients.

The ARY NEWS paid nearly Rs1 million for the forensic of the audio.

