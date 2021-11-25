Forensic test proves Saqib Nisar’s audio as ‘fabricated’, claims Azhar Siddique

LAHORE: Alleged leaked audio attributed to the former chief justice of Pakistan Justice retired Saqib Nisar has been proved doctored in the forensic test report, claimed Advocate Azhar Siddique, ARY News reported.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Siddique said that the video was proved fake in a forensic carried out by journalists in Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

“Forensic company certified that the video is doctored”, Advocate Azhar Siddique claimed and added that report in this context will be brought to light in few days.

Commenting on the statement on oath of Rana Shamim, the advocate said the notary public attested fake statement of Rana Shamim.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz admits it’s her voice in viral audio

It is to be noted that an alleged audio recording of former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar revealed that he had given instructions to convict Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in order to bring Imran Khan into power.

The former top judge had refuted the report and termed it doctored audio. The former CJP said he had just heard the audio and that it was not his voice.

The Islamabad High Court is also hearing the contempt case against former CJ GB Rana Shamim after he had claimed former CJP Saqib Nisar had asked a high court judge to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in jail till the 2018 general elections.

