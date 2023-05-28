Ex-JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali’s funeral prayer offered in Karachi

KARACHI: The funeral prayer of the former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Dr Seemin Jamali offered in Jamia Masjid Jinnah, Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, Dr Seemin Jamali was buried in Defence Phase 8. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, provincial minister Saeed Ghani, PPP leaders Murtaza Wahab, Waqar Mehdi, Ijaz Durrani, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and other people belonging to various walks of life attended the funeral.

Yesterday, Dr Seemin Jamali, former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), passed away on Saturday evening after a protracted illness.

Dr Jamali was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi where she was taken after her health deteriorated.

In a statement, her husband Dr AR Jamali said she was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi around eight days ago where she breathed her last at 7:30 pm today. She was 61 years old, he added.

She has left behind her husband, Dr AR Jamali and two sons, Omar Jamali and Baber Jamali, Memon said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Seemin Jamali was diagnosed with colon cancer in November 2020.

Dr Jamali was recognised as a ‘global hero’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for her services during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. She had received numerous awards including the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019.