Ex-mill price of sugar reduced by Rs4 per kg in Karachi

KARACHI: The ex-mill price of sugar has been reduced by Rs4 per kg in Karachi, ARY News reported, quoting the president Karachi grocers’ association.

After the reduction of Rs4, the new ex-mill sugar price is Rs116per kg, while the item is being sold at Rs121 per kg in the city’s wholesale market, said President Karachi Grocers’ Association, Abdul Rauf.

He further said that the price of sugar has also recorded a decrease in the retail market and is currently being sold at Rs130 to 135 per kg.

On Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chief Khurrum Sher Zaman had said that the Sindh government wanted to cause a shortage of sugar in the country after the wheat crisis.

Read more: Seven godowns sealed, 19 arrested for hoarding sugar in Bahawalnagar

Khurrum Sher Zaman had said in a statement that the Sindh government has deliberately delayed the procurement of wheat and now it showed negligence on sugar crushing. He termed it the ineligibility of the Sindh government for not starting the crushing in the season.

He had alleged that four major sugar mills in Sindh are closed. He further slammed the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for using the constitution and the courts for negative politics.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!