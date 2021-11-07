Seven godowns sealed, 19 arrested for hoarding sugar in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR: As many as seven godowns were sealed and 2,321 hoarded sacks of sugar were recovered during the action of civic authorities in Bahawalnagar on Sunday.

The authorities have launched a crackdown against the artificial shortage of sugar which caused the rates of the commodity to go further up.

In recent action in Bahawalnagar, as many as seven godowns were sealed, and 2,321 sacks of sugar worth more than Rs20 million. Furthermore, 19 people were arrested over the charges of hoarding and selling the sugar at excessive rates.

The deputy commissioner said action will continue against the hoarders in the region.

Key to note that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered the authorities concerned to take stern action against sugar hoarders across the province.

Chairing a high-level meeting here in Lahore, the CM Usman Buzdar has directed Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal to speed up the crackdown against sugar hoarders in the province.

He also ordered to ensure the availability of sugar in markets to the general public at govt fixed rates. The chief minister also asked Mian Aslam Iqbal to take steps for the early start of sugarcane crushing season 2021-22.

