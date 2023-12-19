Ex-NA speaker Fahmida Mirza injured in Karachi road accident

KARACHI: Former speaker National Assembly Dr Fahmida Mirza got injured in a road accident occurred in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, two vehicles collided in Karachi and as a result the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader sustained injuries.

Furthermore, the police spokesperson said that the former speaker has been shifted to a private hospital in Karachi’s Defence.

Fahmida Mirza, who previously served as the Speaker of the National Assembly during the previous government of the Pakistan Peoples Party, was the first and only woman to have held the position.