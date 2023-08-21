Ex-PM Shehbaz demands inquiry of President Alvi’s bill signing controversy

LONDON: Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded inquiry into President Arif Alvi’s Army Amendment bill signing controversy, ARY News reported.

Talking to media out Avenfield Apartments London, Shehbaz Sharif said that inquiry must be held on the President Arif Alvi’s statement regarding signing the Army Amendment bill.

He said that the inquiry will reveal the actual facts. President signs the bill when he reviews it, there are no verbal statements on the matters related to constitutional bills and amendments, he added.

The former prime minister questioned why the president waited for days to open up on bill signing controversy and President Arif Alvi has to answer as the matter related to the constitutional amendments is not that simple.

Earlier today, President’s Secretariat said the services of Secretary Waqar Ahmed were “no more required”.

“In view of the definite statement of yesterday, President’s Secretariat has written a letter to Principal Secretary to Prime Minister that the services of Mr Waqar Ahmed, Secretary to President, are no more required and are surrendered to the Establishment Division, immediately,” said a statement posted by the President of Pakistan’s official account on X.

Bill signing controversy

On Sunday, President Dr Arif Alvi denied signing Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Arif Alvi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, Arif Alvi said God is his witness that he did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as he disagreed with these laws.

“I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned & was assured that they were. However I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be effected,” Arif said in his post on X.

A day before his tweet, it was reported that President Alvi had signed the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Both the bills were passed by the parliament during the tenure of the coalition government and were sent to President Alvi for ratification.