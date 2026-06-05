Ex-Prince Andrew spotted with large facial bruise in Sandringham

Ex-Prince Andrew was seen with a large and unexplained bruise on his face during a rare public outing near his home on the Sandringham estate, drawing attention during what was otherwise a low-key appearance.

The former Duke of York was photographed on June 4 while driving near Marsh Farm, where he has been living. Images taken through his car window appeared to show a prominent purple mark stretching from his right temple down toward his cheek and eye area.

A source close to Andrew said the bruise was “not a cause for concern” and insisted there had been “no drama,” though they declined to provide further details, citing medical confidentiality.

The exact cause of the marking remains unclear. However, reports suggest it may be linked to a non-serious medical condition, with no indication of serious injury or incident.

The former prince- now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following the removal of his royal titles last year – has been residing at the Sandringham Estate since earlier this year. He initially stayed at Wood Farm, the late Prince Philip’s former residence, before moving to Marsh Farm in April after renovations were completed.

His relocation followed his departure from Royal Lodge, his long-time residence in Windsor Great Park, after King Charles reportedly withdrew his remaining privileges and titles amid renewed scrutiny over his past associations with Jeffrey Epstein.