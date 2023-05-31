Ex-PTI members from South Punjab formally join PPP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members from South Punjab, who have recently parted ways with the party, have formally joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the new members joined the party in Lahore today in the presence of former president and PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, and Hassan Murtaza were also present on this occasion.

Confirming the released list while talking to journalists, Yousuf Raza Gilani said the members were from the PTI and other parties. “The meeting held consultation on the internal and external situation”, he added.

He also rejected the policy of violence in politics, saying that the entire nation condemned the May 9 events – wherein military installations including Jinnah House in Lahore and General Headquarters (GHQ) came under attack.

Without naming anyone, Gilani said those were also condemning the riots after ‘facing a pressure’. “We are trying to bring political stability in the country”, he assured.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered two huge blows as former human rights minister Shireen Mazari and former Punjab minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan quit the party over May 9 violence.

On the other hand, , Jahangir Tareen met the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial minister Aleem Khan for the formation of a new political alliance.

According to sources, Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan discussed matters related to the future of the people who have resigned and the making of a new party.

Sources revealed that participants of the meeting suggested making a new political party instead of a pressure group as the political party will be able to stand for people’s rights.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Adviser Awn Chaudhry was also present in the meeting, sources said. He told the participants of the meeting that more PTI members will leave their party in the coming days and there should be a platform for them.

Furthermore, sources said that Jahangir Tareen will soon hold a press conference along with other politicians who left PTI.