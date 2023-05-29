Tareen meets Aleem for formation of new political alliance

LAHORE: Senior politician Jahangir Tareen met the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial minister Aleem Khan for the formation of a new political alliance, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan discussed matters related to the future of the people who have resigned and the making of a new party.

Sources revealed that participants of the meeting suggested making a new political party instead of a pressure group as the political party will be able to stand for people’s rights.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Adviser Awn Chaudhry was also present in the meeting, sources said. He the participants of the meeting that more PTI members will leave their party in the coming days and there should be a platform for them.

Furthermore, sources said that Jahangir Tareen will soon hold a press conference along with other politicians who left PTI.

Earlier, Jahangir Tareen held consultations with the members of his group over the name of the new political party under consideration.

Tareen, a former secretary general of the PTI, held conversations with his group members on the telephone and expected to meet scores of politicians today.

Several PTI politicians, who have left the party in a recent exodus after May 09 protests, have reportedly reached out to Jahangir Tareen.

Sources Sunday told ARY News that former PTI lawmakers Ahmed Shah Khagga, and Saeed Akbar Nawani met with Tareen and discussed ‘future political strategy’.

Sources closer to Jahangir Tareen claimed that more than 100 politicians were in contact with the Tareen group while several former PTI leaders have agreed to join it.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.