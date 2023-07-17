Ex-PTI, PML-N leaders join PPP

Former leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have met Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and announced to join PPP, ARY News reported on Monday.

A delegation of former PTI and PML-N leaders led by Nayyar Hussain Bukhari met Asif Ali Zardari.

The vice president of the PML-N Youth Wing Punjab Rana Irtiza announced to join PPP.

The other leaders include former candidate of the Punjab Assembly from Faisalabad Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, ex-PTI leader Rana Arsalan Javed, ex-independent candidate from Haripur Zulfiqar Qureshi and Haripur leader Ali Jawwad.

سابق صدر آصف علی زرداری سے ملاقات اور پیپلزپارٹی میں شمولیت پیپلزپارٹی میں شمولیت اختیار کرنے والوں کی نیئر بخاری کی قیادت میں آصف علی زرداری سے ملاقات مسلم لیگ ن یوتھ ونگ پنجاب کے نائب صدر رانا ارتضا کی پیپلزپارٹی میں شمولیت سید محمد علی شاہ فیصل آباد سے سابق امیدوار… pic.twitter.com/3G41M68kSF — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) July 17, 2023

In June, several prominent politicians from Punjab joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

As per details, the political notables from Rawalpindi, Attock, Sialkot, Khushab, Jehlum and South Punjab joined PPP following a meeting with party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PPP chairman said that the party manifesto is same as it was in Benazir Bhutto and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s time. PPP will eradicate poverty and will bring prosperity.

Former MPA from Daska Ijaz Ahmed, MPA from Jehlum Malik Javed and Raja Safeer, former candidate for National Assembly from Jehlum Nazar Iqbal and Pir Abbas Mohiuddin joined Pakistan Peoples Party after meeting party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Earlier, several political notables joined PPP following a meeting with party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The former PML-N provincial minister Syed Haroon Ahmed Sultan and former member of the Punjab Assembly Syed Jameel Shah joined the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Former MNA Chaudhary Asghar Butt, Rana Intezar Ahmed and chairman of Municipal Committee Masood Majeed left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joined the PPP.

Furthermore, the PML-Q ticket holder from PP 271 Malik Faiz and Mian Dogar Wattoo are the new entrants in Pakistan Peoples Party.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari welcomed the new members to the party and congratulated them.