Ex-SHO Azam Gopang handed over to police in Arsalan Mehsud killing case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday remanded former SHO Orangi Town Azam Gopang, into police custody in Arsalan Mehsud murder case, ARY News reported.

Azam Gopang was presented before the ATC hearing Arsalan Mehsud murder case, in alleged fake encounter on December 6 in the port city.

The court remanded the former SHO into police custody till December 19. Talking to ARY News during his court appearance, Azam Gopang denied the allegations of killing Arsalan Mehsud.

Pleading innocent, the former cop demanded of the higher authorities to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the case.

Arsalan Mehsud, a teenage boy was gunned down in an alleged fake encounter by Orangi Town police on the night of December 6 in Karachi.

The uncle of the deceased student stated in his application that his nephew was returning from the tuition centre along with his friend when he was targeted by the police party.

Read more: ARSALAN MEHSUD KILLING: EX-SHO AZAM GOPANG TERMINATED FROM SERVICE

As a result, Arsalan lost his life, while his friend sustained injuries. The deceased was the son of an official of the Karachi Dumpers Association. The FIR was registered at the Orangi Town police station on the complaint of Arsalan’s uncle. Policemen named, Tauheed, Umair and former SHO Azam Gopang were booked under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

